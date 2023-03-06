Strong defense as Canisius beats Army

Three goals scored – and a shutout. Canisius secured the home victory against Army. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Golden Griffins took the lead when Ryan Miotto scored assisted by Keaton Mastrodonato and Max Kouznetsov.

The Golden Griffins increased the lead to 2-0 in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Erik Urbank , assisted by Grant Loven .

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Stefano Bottini who increased the Golden Griffins' lead, assisted by Tyrell Buckley and Erik Urbank, late into the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.