Strong defense as American International beats Sacred Heart

Five goals scored – and a shutout. American International secured the road victory against Sacred Heart. The game ended 5-0.

The Yellowjackets took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Julius Janhonen . Blake Bennett assisted.

Alexander Malinowski scored early in the second period, assisted by Evan Stella and Dustin Manz .

Late, Nicholas Cardelli scored a goal, assisted by Oscar Geschwind and Nico Somerville , making the score 3-0.

Timofei Khokhlachev then tallied a goal late, making the score 4-0. Alexander Malinowski and Brett Callahan assisted.

The Yellowjackets increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Brian Kramer beat the goalie. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as the Pioneers hosts Niagara at 6 p.m. CST and the Yellowjackets visits Holy Cross at 6 p.m. CST.