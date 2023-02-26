Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College Atlantic Hockey

Strong defense as American International beats Sacred Heart

Five goals scored – and a shutout. American International secured the road victory against Sacred Heart. The game ended 5-0.

img_500260591_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:47 PM

Five goals scored – and a shutout. American International secured the road victory against Sacred Heart. The game ended 5-0.

The Yellowjackets took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Julius Janhonen . Blake Bennett assisted.

Alexander Malinowski scored early in the second period, assisted by Evan Stella and Dustin Manz .

Late, Nicholas Cardelli scored a goal, assisted by Oscar Geschwind and Nico Somerville , making the score 3-0.

Timofei Khokhlachev then tallied a goal late, making the score 4-0. Alexander Malinowski and Brett Callahan assisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yellowjackets increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Brian Kramer beat the goalie. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as the Pioneers hosts Niagara at 6 p.m. CST and the Yellowjackets visits Holy Cross at 6 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next