Stephen Castagna and Cole Kodsi played pivotal roles in road win against RIT

On Saturday, the Bentley Falcons outlasted RIT in a close matchup, winning 2-1 on the road.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Falcons took the lead when Cole Kodsi scored assisted by Stephen Castagna and Ethan Harrison .

Stephen Castagna increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Lucas Vanroboys and Seth Bernard-Docker .

Calvon Boots narrowed the gap to 2-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Gianfranco Cassaro and Aiden Hansen-Bukata .

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Tigers hosting the Falcons at 6:05 p.m. CST and the Falcons visiting the Black Knights at 6 p.m. CST.