Star-studded Sacred Heart wins again in game against Army

Sacred Heart is hard to stop at the moment, and against Army on Thursday, it claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-0 and Sacred Heart now has five wins in a row.

The Pioneers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kevin Lombardi . Austin Magera and Marcus Joughin assisted.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ryan Steele halfway through the first, assisted by Conner Hutchison and Marcus Joughin.

Dylan Robbins scored late in the second period, assisted by Kevin Lombardi and Marcus Joughin.

Todd Goehring increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period, assisted by Neil Shea .

The Pioneers made it 5-0 when Austin Magera netted one, assisted by Ryan Steele and Marcus Joughin halfway through the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Sunday. The Pioneers will host the Wildcats at 2 p.m. CST, and the Black Knights will visit the Friars at 1 p.m. CST.