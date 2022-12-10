Star-studded Mercyhurst wins again in game against Army

Mercyhurst is hard to stop at the moment, and against Army on Friday, it claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-3 and Mercyhurst now has five wins in a row.

Mercyhurst's Mickey Burns scored the game-winning goal.

The Lakers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Marko Reifenberger . Jonathan Bendorf assisted.

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Eric Esposito late into the first period, assisted by Cade Townend and Steven Agriogianis .

The Black Knights narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Anthony Firriolo netted one, assisted by Joey Baez.

Garrett Dahm increased the lead to 3-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Rylee St. Onge .

John Keranen narrowed the gap to 3-2 five minutes later.

The Black Knights tied the score 3-3 with 01.50 remaining of the third after a goal from Max Itagaki, assisted by Anthony Firriolo.

Just just one minute later Mickey Burns scored, and decided the game.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST.