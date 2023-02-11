Star-studded Air Force has claimed another win

Air Force continues to stay strong. When the team played Sacred Heart on Friday, it claimed yet another victory. Air Force won the game 5-4 and now has four successive wins.

The visiting Falcons started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Willie Reim scoring in the first period, assisted by Sam Brennan and Mitchell Digby .

The Pioneers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Todd Goehring late in the first period, assisted by Neil Shea and Daniel Ebrahim .

The Falcons scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Pioneers narrowed the gap to 4-3 within the first minute when Hunter Sansbury scored, assisted by Logan Britt and Todd Goehring.

Sam Brennan increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Clayton Cosentino and Luke Rowe .

The Pioneers narrowed the gap to 5-4 with 01.30 remaining of the third period after a goal from Neil Shea, assisted by Austin Magera and Marcus Joughin .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.