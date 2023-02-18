Sponsored By
Men's College Atlantic Hockey

Solid victory for Holy Cross – shut out Niagara

Holy Cross won its home game against Niagara. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

February 17, 2023 09:16 PM

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Crusaders took the lead when Liam McLinskey scored the first goal assisted by Matt Guerra and Mack Oliphant .

Jack Ricketts increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Alec Cicero .

The Crusaders made it 3-0 when Alex Peterson scored, late in the third. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Crusaders hosting the Golden Griffins at 6 p.m. CST and the Purple Eagles visiting the Lakers at 6:05 p.m. CST.

