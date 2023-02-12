Solid victory for Holy Cross – shut out Army

Holy Cross won its road game against Army. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The Crusaders took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Nick Hale . Alex Peterson assisted.

The Crusaders increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Devin Phillips late in the first, assisted by Alec Cicero .

Liam McLinskey scored midway through the second period, assisted by Alex Peterson and Devin Phillips.

Matt Guerra then tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 4-0. Jack Robilotti and Alec Cicero assisted.

The Crusaders increased the lead to 5-0, after only 37 seconds into the third period when Matt Guerra found the back of the net again, assisted by Jack Ricketts .

The Crusaders increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period when Tyler Ghirardosi beat the goalie, assisted by Bobby Young and Grayson Constable .

In the end the 7-0 came from Jack Ricketts who increased the Crusaders' lead, early in the third. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Crusaders plays against Niagara on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. The Black Knights will face Mercyhurst on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.