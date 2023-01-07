Skoog's two goals net Boston University victory over Air Force

Boston University defeated hosting Air Force on Friday, ending 5-1.

The Terriers increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Wilmer Skoog scored, assisted by Jeremy Wilmer .

The Terriers' Wilmer Skoog increased the lead to 3-0 with a minute left in the first, assisted by Jeremy Wilmer and Brian Carrabes .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Terriers.

The Terriers increased the lead to 5-1 with 01.19 remaining of the third period after a goal from Sam Stevens , assisted by Cade Webber .

Coming up:

The Falcons travels to Holy Cross on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST. The Terriers visits ASU to play the Sun Devils on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST.