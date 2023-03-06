Sponsored By
Men's College Atlantic Hockey

Sharp shooting from Randklev in Niagara's win over Sacred Heart

Host Niagara claimed seven goals hosting Sacred Heart on Sunday. The final score was 7-3.

img_500263866_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 05, 2023 10:20 PM

The Pioneers started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Austin Magera scoring in the first period, assisted by Marcus Joughin and Conner Hutchison .

The Purple Eagles' Casey Carreau tied the game 1-1 late into the first period, assisted by Ryan Cox and Ryan Naumovski .

The Purple Eagles' Carter Randklev took the lead late in the first, assisted by Jason Pineo and Lane Brockhoff .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Purple Eagles led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The Purple Eagles increased the lead to 5-3 early in the third period when Olivier Gauthier found the back of the net, assisted by Carter Randklev and Noah Carlin .

Ryan Naumovski increased the lead to 6-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Carter Randklev.

The Purple Eagles increased the lead to 7-3 with 43 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Shane Ott , assisted by Jay Ahearn and Lane Brockhoff.

