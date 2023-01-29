Sharp shooting from Prohorenkovs in Niagara's win over Canisius
Host Niagara claimed five goals hosting Canisius on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.
Host Niagara claimed five goals hosting Canisius on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.
The Purple Eagles started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Josef Mysak scoring in the first period, assisted by Ryan Naumovski and Albin Nilsson .
The Purple Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ryan Cox scored, assisted by Carter Randklev and Noah Carlin .
The Purple Eagles scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.
Carter Randklev increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Shane Ott and Lane Brockhoff .
Randy Hernandez narrowed the gap to 5-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Simon Gravel and Erik Urbank .
Next up:
On Friday, the Golden Griffins faces RIT at 6 p.m. CST and the Purple Eagles takes on Army at home at 6 p.m. CST.