Sharp shooting from Prohorenkovs in Niagara's win over Canisius

Host Niagara claimed five goals hosting Canisius on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.

The Purple Eagles started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Josef Mysak scoring in the first period, assisted by Ryan Naumovski and Albin Nilsson .

The Purple Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ryan Cox scored, assisted by Carter Randklev and Noah Carlin .

The Purple Eagles scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Carter Randklev increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Shane Ott and Lane Brockhoff .

Randy Hernandez narrowed the gap to 5-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Simon Gravel and Erik Urbank .

Next up:

On Friday, the Golden Griffins faces RIT at 6 p.m. CST and the Purple Eagles takes on Army at home at 6 p.m. CST.