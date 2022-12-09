Sharp shooting from Cardelli in American International's win over Niagara

Host American International claimed three points against visiting Niagara on Friday. The final score was 4-1.

The Purple Eagles opened strong, with Lars Rodne scoring in the first minute, assisted by Ryan Cox and Shane Ott .

The Yellowjackets' Nicholas Cardelli tied the game 1-1 early into the first period, assisted by Alexander Malinowski and Brian Kramer .

The Yellowjackets made it 2-1 late in the second period when Nicholas Cardelli found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Alexander Malinowski and Josh Barnes .

Late, Dustin Manz scored a goal, assisted by Jordan Biro and Matt Rickard , making the score 3-1.

Aaron Grounds increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Jarrett Fiske .

Coming up:

The Yellowjackets travels to Cornell on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. The Purple Eagles visits St. Lawrence to play the Saints on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST.