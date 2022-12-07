Sacred Heart wins 4-2 at home against Northeastern Huskies

Sacred Heart won at home on Tuesday, handing the Northeastern Huskies a defeat 4-2.

The hosting Pioneers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Marcus Joughin . Logan Britt and Hunter Sansbury assisted.

The Huskies tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Sam Colangelo scored, assisted by Cam Lund and Hunter McDonald .

Kevin Lombardi scored early into the second period, assisted by John Jaworski and Marcus Joughin.

Late, the Pioneers made it 3-1 with a goal from Logan Britt.

Matt Demelis narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period, assisted by Matt Choupani and Braden Doyle .

The Pioneers increased the lead to 4-2 with 57 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Neil Shea .

Next games:

The Pioneers hosts Mercyhurst on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. The Huskies will face LIU on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. CST.