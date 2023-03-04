Sacred Heart wins 3-1 at home against Niagara

Sacred Heart won at home on Friday, handing Niagara a defeat 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Pioneers took the lead when Daniel Ebrahim scored the first goal assisted by Conner Hutchison .

The Pioneers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Kevin Lombardi netted one, assisted by Ryan Steele and Austin Magera .

Jay Ahearn narrowed the gap to 2-1 six minutes later, assisted by Jason Pineo and Shane Ott .

The Pioneers increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.40 remaining of the third after a goal from Ryan Steele, assisted by Kevin Lombardi and Austin Magera.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.