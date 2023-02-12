Sacred Heart victorious against Air Force

Sacred Heart defeated Air Force 5-3 on Saturday.

The hosting Pioneers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Austin Magera scoring in the first period, assisted by Kevin Lombardi and Braeden Tuck .

The Pioneers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Chikara Hanzawa scored, assisted by Marcus Joughin .

The Falcons' Holt Oliphant narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first period, assisted by Austin Schwartz and Mason McCormick .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Pioneers.

Will Gavin tied it up 3-3 late in the third period, assisted by Luke Rowe and Brandon Koch .

John Jaworski took the lead one minute later, assisted by Chikara Hanzawa and Daniel Ebrahim .

The Pioneers increased the lead to 5-3 with six seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Braeden Tuck, assisted by Neil Shea and Austin Magera.

Next games:

The Pioneers travels to Canisius on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST. The Falcons will face Canisius on Monday at 8 p.m. CST.