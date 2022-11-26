Sacred Heart has ended its losing streak after 3-6 vs. Bentley Falcons

The game between the Bentley Falcons and hosting Sacred Heart finished 6-3. Sacred Heart's victory puts an end to a five-game losing streak.

The hosting Pioneers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Neil Shea. Todd Goehring and Conner Hutchison assisted.

The Pioneers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third period when Hunter Sansbury scored, assisted by Kevin Lombardi and Marcus Joughin.

Eric Linell narrowed the gap to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Danny Pearson.

Kevin Lombardi increased the lead to 6-3 late in the third, assisted by Braeden Tuck and Austin Magera.

Next games:

The Pioneers hosts the Northeastern Huskies on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST. The Falcons will face AIC on the road on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. CST.