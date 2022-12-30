Sacred Heart beats in overtime Mercyhurst
The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Sacred Heart come away with the close win over Mercyhurst at home on Thursday. The final score was 4-3.
The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Sacred Heart come away with the close win over Mercyhurst at home on Thursday. The final score was 4-3.
Sacred Heart's Neil Shea scored the game-winning goal.
The Lakers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Dustin Geregach . Gueorgui Feduolov and Cade Townend assisted.
Eric Esposito scored late in the second period, assisted by Steven Agriogianis and Tyler Gaulin .
The Lakers increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period when Carson Briere beat the goalie, assisted by Mickey Burns .
Marcus Joughin narrowed the gap to 3-1 four minutes later, assisted by Grant Anderson and Neil Shea.
The Pioneers' Ryan Steele narrowed the gap again, assisted by Blake Humphrey at 7:51 into the third period.
Patrick Dawson tied the game 3-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Ryan Steele. The game went to overtime.
Just over zero minutes in, Neil Shea scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Hunter Sansbury and Austin Magera .
Coming up:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Friday at 3 p.m. CST.