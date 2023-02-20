Sacred Heart beats in overtime Canisius

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Sacred Heart come away with the close win over Canisius on the road on Sunday. The final score was 3-2.

Sacred Heart's Braeden Tuck scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Markus Boguslavsky . Stefano Bottini and Erik Urbank assisted.

Ryan Miotto scored in the second period, assisted by Keaton Mastrodonato and Jackson Decker .

Pioneers' Tim Clifton tallied a goal late in the second period, making the score 2-1. Patrick Dawson and Daniel Ebrahim assisted.

Hunter Sansbury tied it up 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Logan Britt and Austin Magera . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:32 before Braeden Tuck scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Hunter Sansbury and Luke Lush .

Next games:

The Golden Griffins travels to Holy Cross on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Pioneers visits AIC to play the Yellowjackets on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.