Sacred Heart and Holy Cross drew 2-2

The teams split the points when Sacred Heart hosted Holy Cross. The final score was 2-2.

The Crusaders took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Liam McLinskey . Matt Guerra assisted.

The Crusaders increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Liam McLinskey scored yet again, assisted by Matt Guerra.

The Pioneers narrowed the gap to 2-1 two minutes into the period when Daniel Ebrahim found the back of the net, assisted by John Jaworski and Conner Hutchison .

The Pioneers tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Julian Kislin netted one, assisted by Austin Magera and Todd Goehring .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.