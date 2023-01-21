Sacred Heart and Holy Cross drew 2-2
The teams split the points when Sacred Heart hosted Holy Cross. The final score was 2-2.
The Crusaders took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Liam McLinskey . Matt Guerra assisted.
The Crusaders increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Liam McLinskey scored yet again, assisted by Matt Guerra.
The Pioneers narrowed the gap to 2-1 two minutes into the period when Daniel Ebrahim found the back of the net, assisted by John Jaworski and Conner Hutchison .
The Pioneers tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Julian Kislin netted one, assisted by Austin Magera and Todd Goehring .
Coming up:
The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.