Robertson Cup champion Garrett Horsager excited for a new beginning at Bentley

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — Even though Garrett Horsager's parents didn't grow up playing hockey, he has plenty of family members that have skated up through various levels of the college game, so it only seemed fitting that Garrett would eventually do that too.

After announcing his commitment to Bentley in mid-July, Horsager will be the newest skater in his family to the college hockey scene.

Garrett's older brother, Grant, played club hockey at St. Thomas, while his cousin, Jens Richards, plays Division I at Vermont and his brother, Jon Richards, played a season of Division I at RPI before transferring to Division III Wisconsin-Eau Claire. There's another cousin who is playing in Canada currently too, so there's a lot of family connections in the sport.

Garrett grew up in Rosemount, a city on the southern side of the Twin Cities metro area. He joined the varsity Irish squad as a sophomore and got better and better each year that he was in high school. As a senior, the defenseman was an alternate captain and posted a goal and 16 assists over 25 games.

Oklahoma Garrett Horsager, head coach Garrett Roth, and forwards Brendan Williams and William Lawson-Body pictured Tuesday at the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament. All three Oklahoma players found the back of the net over the two-day event while Team South was the only team to win both of its games. Contributed / Oklahoma Warriors

"When I was a sophomore, my brother (Grant) was a senior that year, so that was super special for me and my family," Garrett said about his first year on varsity for Rosemount.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Playing with kids you've grown up with and playing for the community (of Rosemount), it was awesome to represent it," he added. "I think I grew physically, mentally and emotionally through those three years. I was fortunate enough to get better and better and although it never paid off with a state championship it was still three amazing years with my best friends."

Horsager's journey took him to a few different places once he graduated from high school in the spring of 2020. He was drafted into the junior hockey scene by the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League, but unfortunately things didn't work out there.

"I was looking for a place to play and a man named Nick Sova reached out to me and he was coaching the U18 team in Des Moines and he asked me if I would like to come play for his team," Horsager said. "I played a full year there and it was a great first year [out of high school]. I can't thank those guys enough for taking a chance on me."

In 2020-21, the 6-foot defenseman posted nine goals and 53 assists over 69 contests for the Des Moines Buccaneers in 18U NAPHL and AAA games. That pace of almost a point-per-game eventually drew the eyes of teams in the NAHL, and Horsager signed a tender with the Wichita Falls Warriors.

The Rosemount native's first season of NAHL play came with a little bit of a learning curve. In 2021-22, he earned nine points over 50 games for the Warriors.

"I had a lot of really, really good people around me. A lot of good guys and a good coaching staff," Horsager said about his development through his first junior hockey season for the Texas based team. "Obviously, you go through a lot of ups and downs, just getting used to such a long season and being away from your family ... but at the end of the day I had a lot of really good people help me through it."

The organization in Wichita Falls went through some changes that offseason and officially moved to Oklahoma City to become the Oklahoma Warriors in 2022-23. That didn't change much for Horsager as the squad had mostly the same coaching staff and ownership.

The defenseman only had one year of junior eligibility left coming into 2022-23, so he knew he had to make the most of it — and he sure did just that. He was a top defenseman on the squad this past season for Oklahoma and posted 28 points in 57 games, which is the second-most points by a defender on the team that year. The Warriors were an incredible squad that season as they had the most wins and points out of any team in the NAHL and went on to the win the prestigious Robertson Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAHL Oklahoma Warriors score late to win NAHL's Robertson Cup The Austin Bruins threw everything they had at the top-seeded Oklahoma Warriors in the NAHL's Robertson Cup national championship game, but the Warriors made one more play to seal their first NAHL championship.

Horsager had a huge showing in the playoffs to help his squad win the Cup as he earned five points over nine different postseason games. He even ended up netting the game-winning goal in the championship match. And who else would it be against? None other than the same Austin Bruins team that he didn't make the roster for just a few years prior.

The Roberston Cup Championship was held in Blaine, Minnesota, so it was extra special for Garrett to have his friends and family witness him accomplish something so special.

After scoring the eventual game winner and winning the #RobertsonCup, Garrett Horsager spoke post-game about his goal and the group pic.twitter.com/X7nlh7rTZk — NAHL (@NAHLHockey) May 24, 2023

Even though the Warriors accomplished top honors in the NAHL by being the best team in the regular season and then winning the Robertson Cup, there was still one piece missing for Horsager; he was still uncommitted to play college hockey.

"It's any kid's dreams to play Division I hockey," he said, but he was still waiting for a program to reach out and offer him a spot, but time was starting to run out. His call then finally came right before the Fourth of July holiday when Bentley and their new head coach Andy Jones reached out and Horsager committed to the team just a few weeks later.

The Falcons are entering a new era in their Division I program with a new head coach and a few last-minute commitments that will be joining the team this fall. Horsager is excited to be a part of that new era for the team and the new coaching staff. He will be joining the team in just a few weeks and is currently considering a major in business.

Bentley fans can get excited about Horsager's two-way style of play where he brings a solid defensive game but can chip in on offense too. He's strong on the power play as 13 of his 28 points came on the man-advantage in 2022-23. He's someone who will bring a competitive attitude to the ice and is a person that wants to be a good teammate in the locker room.

Oklahoma defenseman Garrett Horsager pictured during the national anthem Tuesday morning at the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament. Horsager scored one of Team South's five goals in the 5-4 win. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

"He is a great example of what our league [the NAHL] is all about," said Warriors head coach Garrett Roth on the team's website. "A kid that gets an opportunity and does everything he possibly can to continue to develop every day. He is an excellent teammate. A prototypical captain who looks out for everyone else on the hockey team and only cares about team success."

"We know he is going to go in there and give everything he has," he added. "He is going to be the ultimate teammate. He is going to compete and battle every single day."

ADVERTISEMENT

Horsager will take the ice for the Bentley Falcons this fall in 2023-24 and will be heading to the campus in Waltham, Massachusetts, very soon.