RIT victorious against Holy Cross

RIT defeated home-team Holy Cross 4-3. The game was all square after two periods but in the third RIT managed to pull out a win.

The Crusaders started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Jack Robilotti scoring in the first period, assisted by Bobby Young and Alec Cicero .

The Tigers tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Philippe Jacques scored the first goal, assisted by Evan Miller .

The Crusaders took the lead late in the first period when Liam McLinskey scored, assisted by Mack Oliphant and Matt Guerra .

Calvon Boots scored late into the second period, assisted by Evan Miller and Dimitri Mikrogiannakis .

Carter Wilkie took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Dimitri Mikrogiannakis.

Carter Wilkie increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later.

Alec Cicero narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later, assisted by Jack Ricketts and Mack Oliphant.

With this win the Tigers has four straight victories.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.