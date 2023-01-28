RIT digs deep in the third to win against Holy Cross

Holy Cross and visiting RIT were tied going into the third, but RIT pulled away for a 4-3 victory in game action.

The Crusaders started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Jack Robilotti scoring in the first period, assisted by Bobby Young and Alec Cicero .

The Tigers tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Philippe Jacques scored, assisted by Evan Miller .

The Crusaders' Liam McLinskey took the lead late into the first period, assisted by Mack Oliphant and Matt Guerra .

Calvon Boots scored late in the second period, assisted by Evan Miller and Dimitri Mikrogiannakis .

Carter Wilkie took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Dimitri Mikrogiannakis.

Carter Wilkie increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later.

Alec Cicero narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later, assisted by Jack Ricketts and Mack Oliphant.

The Tigers has now won four games in a row.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.