RIT digs deep in the third to win against Bentley Falcons

The Bentley Falcons and visiting RIT were tied going into the third, but RIT pulled away for a 3-0 victory in game action.

The Tigers first took the lead early in the third period, with a goal from Tyler Mahan , assisted by Elijah Gonsalves .

Cody Laskosky increased the lead to 2-0 two minutes later, assisted by Xavier Lapointe .

In the end the 3-0 came from Grady Hobbs who increased the Tigers' lead, assisted by Carter Wilkie , halfway through the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. CST, this time in Bentley.