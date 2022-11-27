RIT beats Princeton and continues winning run

The game between RIT and Princeton on Friday finished 5-3. The result means RIT has eight straight wins.

The Tigers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Matt Kellenberger scoring in the first period, a goal assisted by Andrew Petrucci.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Carter Wilkie struck.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first period when Liam Gorman scored, assisted by Noah de la Durantaye and Ian Murphy.

The Tigers' Kobe Walker increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Gianfranco Cassaro.

The Tigers scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Matt Hayami narrowed the gap to 4-3 in the third period, assisted by Kevin Anderson.

The Tigers increased the lead to 5-3 with six seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Carter Wilkie.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.