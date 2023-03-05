Sponsored By
Men's College Atlantic Hockey

RIT beats Mercyhurst in overtime

March 04, 2023 10:15 PM

RIT hosted Mercyhurst in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and RIT prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

RIT's Gianfranco Cassaro scored the game-winning goal.

The Lakers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Mickey Burns . Cade Townend and Garrett Dahm assisted.

The Tigers' Xavier Lapointe tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Dimitri Mikrogiannakis and Caleb Moretz .

The Lakers took the lead with a goal from Eric Esposito in the middle of the first.

The Lakers scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Tigers tied the score 3-3 early into the third period when Cody Laskosky netted one, assisted by Gianfranco Cassaro.

In overtime, it took 3:09 before Gianfranco Cassaro scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Cody Laskosky and Caleb Moretz.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
