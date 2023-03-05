RIT beats Mercyhurst in overtime
RIT hosted Mercyhurst in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and RIT prevailed. The final score was 4-3.
RIT's Gianfranco Cassaro scored the game-winning goal.
The Lakers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Mickey Burns . Cade Townend and Garrett Dahm assisted.
The Tigers' Xavier Lapointe tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Dimitri Mikrogiannakis and Caleb Moretz .
The Lakers took the lead with a goal from Eric Esposito in the middle of the first.
The Lakers scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.
The Tigers tied the score 3-3 early into the third period when Cody Laskosky netted one, assisted by Gianfranco Cassaro.
In overtime, it took 3:09 before Gianfranco Cassaro scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Cody Laskosky and Caleb Moretz.