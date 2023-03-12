Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College Atlantic Hockey

RIT beats Holy Cross in overtime

RIT hosted Holy Cross in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and RIT prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

img_500265662_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 11, 2023 10:44 PM

RIT hosted Holy Cross in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and RIT prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

RIT's Elijah Gonsalves scored the game-winning goal.

The Tigers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Cody Laskosky . Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Gianfranco Cassaro assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

In overtime, it took 8:09 before Elijah Gonsalves scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Caleb Moretz and Aiden Hansen-Bukata.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next