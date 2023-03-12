RIT beats Holy Cross in overtime

RIT hosted Holy Cross in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and RIT prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

RIT's Elijah Gonsalves scored the game-winning goal.

The Tigers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Cody Laskosky . Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Gianfranco Cassaro assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

In overtime, it took 8:09 before Elijah Gonsalves scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Caleb Moretz and Aiden Hansen-Bukata.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CST.