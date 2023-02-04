Ricketts strikes twice as Holy Cross beats Bentley Falcons

Holy Cross defeated the hosting Bentley Falcons 4-1 on Friday.

The Crusaders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Grayson Constable . Tyler Ghirardosi and Nick Hale assisted.

The Crusaders' Jack Ricketts increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first.

The Falcons' Nick Bochen narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Arlo Merritt and Nicholas Niemo .

Lucas Thorne scored early in the second period, assisted by Jack Ricketts and Matt Shatsky.

Jack Ricketts increased the lead to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Alec Cicero .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. CST.