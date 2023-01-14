Ricketts strikes twice as Holy Cross beats Air Force

Holy Cross defeated visiting Air Force 5-2 on Friday.

The hosting Crusaders took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Jack Ricketts . Alec Cicero and Matt Shatsky assisted.

The Falcons tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Will Gavin in the first period, assisted by Andrew DeCarlo .

The Crusaders' Devin Phillips took the lead with a minute left in the first period, assisted by Matt DeBoer and Jake Higgins .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Crusaders led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Jack Ricketts increased the lead to 5-1 in the middle of the third period.

Clayton Cosentino narrowed the gap to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by Willie Reim and Brandon Koch .

Next games:

The teams play again on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST.