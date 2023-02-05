Reim's two goals net Air Force victory over Mercyhurst

Air Force beat visiting Mercyhurst on Saturday, ending 4-2.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Garrett Dahm . Kyler Head assisted.

The Falcons tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Chris Hedden late into the first, assisted by Will Gavin and Parker Brown .

The Falcons made it 2-1 in the middle of the second period when Willie Reim beat the goalie, assisted by Luke Robinson .

The Lakers tied the score 2-2, after only 23 seconds into the third period when Mickey Burns scored.

Willie Reim took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Brandon Koch and Luke Rowe .

The Falcons increased the lead to 4-2 with 48 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Mason McCormick .

Next games:

On Friday the Falcons will play on the road against the Pioneers at 6 p.m. CST, while the Lakers will face the Golden Griffins home at 6:05 p.m. CST.