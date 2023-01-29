Prohorenkovs' two goals net Niagara victory over Canisius

Niagara beat hosting Canisius on Saturday, ending 5-2.

The Purple Eagles opened strong, early in the game with Josef Mysak scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Ryan Naumovski and Albin Nilsson .

The Purple Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ryan Cox struck, assisted by Carter Randklev and Noah Carlin .

The Purple Eagles scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Carter Randklev increased the lead to 5-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Shane Ott and Lane Brockhoff .

Randy Hernandez narrowed the gap to 5-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Simon Gravel and Erik Urbank .

Next up:

Next up, the Golden Griffins faces RIT at 6 p.m. CST. The Purple Eagles takes on Army at home at 6 p.m. CST. Both games take place on Friday.