Points were split when RIT hosted Mercyhurst

Home-team RIT and visiting Mercyhurst got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 4-4.

The hosting Tigers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Andrew Petrucci scoring in the first period.

The Tigers' Caleb Moretz increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Elijah Gonsalves and Aiden Hansen-Bukata .

The Lakers' Mickey Burns narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first period.

The Lakers tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Eric Esposito late in the first, assisted by Tommy Bannister and Dustin Geregach .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Tigers led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The Lakers tied the score 4-4 early into the third period when Marko Reifenberger found the back of the net, assisted by Cade Townend .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CST.