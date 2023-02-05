Points were split when Niagara hosted Army

Home-team Niagara and visiting Army got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 3-3.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Purple Eagles took the lead when Albin Nilsson scored the first goal assisted by Glebs Prohorenkovs and Josef Mysak .

Jonathan Ziskie then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 2-0. Shane Ott and Noah Carlin assisted.

Late, Ricky Lyle scored a goal, making the score 2-1.

The Purple Eagles made it 3-1 with a goal from Glebs Prohorenkovs.

Brett Abdelnour narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Thomas Farrell and Noah Wilson.

The Black Knights tied the score 3-3 with 13 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Joey Baez, assisted by John Keranen.

Coming up:

The Black Knights plays against Sacred Heart on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST. The Purple Eagles will face RIT on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST.