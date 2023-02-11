Points were split when Bentley Falcons hosted American International

The home-team Bentley Falcons and visiting American International got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 2-2.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Blake Bennett . Brett Callahan and Julius Janhonen assisted.

The Falcons' Harrison Scott tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Lucas Vanroboys and Matt Gosiewski .

The Yellowjackets' Brett Rylance took the lead in the middle of the first, assisted by Timofei Khokhlachev .

The Falcons tied the score 2-2 early into the second period when Cole Kodsi found the back of the net, assisted by Matt Gosiewski and Harrison Scott.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Falcons hosting the Tigers at 6:05 p.m. CST, and the Yellowjackets playing the Falcons at 8:05 p.m. CST.