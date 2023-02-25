Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College Atlantic Hockey

Points were split when American International hosted Sacred Heart

Home-team American International and visiting Sacred Heart got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 2-2.

img_500259127_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:43 PM

Home-team American International and visiting Sacred Heart got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 2-2.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Oscar Geschwind .

Dante Fantauzzi scored late into the second period, assisted by John Jaworski and Chikara Hanzawa .

Neil Shea took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Todd Goehring and Marcus Joughin .

Blake Bennett tied it up 2-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Luis Lindner and Julius Janhonen .

ADVERTISEMENT

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next