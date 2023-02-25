Points were split when American International hosted Sacred Heart

Home-team American International and visiting Sacred Heart got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 2-2.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Oscar Geschwind .

Dante Fantauzzi scored late into the second period, assisted by John Jaworski and Chikara Hanzawa .

Neil Shea took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Todd Goehring and Marcus Joughin .

Blake Bennett tied it up 2-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Luis Lindner and Julius Janhonen .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.