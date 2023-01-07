Points were split as Holy Cross hosted Clarkson Golden Knights

Home-team Holy Cross and the visiting Clarkson Golden Knights claimed a point each with a 1-1 draw in the game on Saturday.

The Golden Knights first took the lead halfway through the third period, with a goal from Ryan Richardson , assisted by Trey Taylor .

The Crusaders tied the score 1-1 with 01.19 remaining of the third after a goal from Mack Oliphant , assisted by Devin Phillips and Bobby Young .

Next up:

On Friday the Crusaders will play at home against the Falcons at 6:05 p.m. CST, while the Golden Knights will face the Crimson road at 6 p.m. CST.