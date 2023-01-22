Points were split as Bentley Falcons hosted Canisius

The home-team Bentley Falcons and visiting Canisius claimed a point each with a 2-2 draw in the game on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Falcons took the lead when Arlo Merritt scored the first goal assisted by Marcus Walter and Ryan Nause .

Nicholas Niemo then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0. Stephen Castagna and Pat Lawn assisted.

The Golden Griffins narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period when Simon Gravel found the back of the net, assisted by Randy Hernandez .

Keaton Mastrodonato tied the game 2-2 five minutes later, assisted by David Melaragni and Ryan Miotto .

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Falcons will host the Lakers at 6:05 p.m. CST, and the Golden Griffins will visit the Purple Eagles at 6 p.m. CST.