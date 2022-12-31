Penn State victorious against RIT

Penn State defeated RIT 6-1 on Friday.

The visiting Nittany Lions started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Kevin Wall scoring in the first period, assisted by Connor MacEachern .

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Tyler Paquette scored.

The Nittany Lions' Ashton Calder increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Ture Linden .

The Nittany Lions scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Connor MacEachern increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third period, assisted by Kevin Wall and Connor McMenamin .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.