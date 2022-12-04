Niagara wins on the road against Army

Niagara won when it visited Army on Saturday. The final score was 4-2.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Casey Carreau . Albin Nilsson and Christian Gorscak assisted.

The Purple Eagles' Jason Pineo increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Olivier Gauthier and Ryan Naumovski .

The Purple Eagles increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Ryan Naumovski beat the goalie, assisted by Olivier Gauthier and Jason Pineo.

Black Knights' Noah Wilson tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Michael Sacco and Thomas Farrell assisted.

The Black Knights narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third period when Thomas Farrell found the back of the net, assisted by Anthony Firriolo and Michael Sacco.

Glebs Prohorenkovs increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Ryan Naumovski and Christian Gorscak.

Next games:

The Purple Eagles plays against AIC on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. CST. The Black Knights will face Mercyhurst on Friday at 4:05 p.m. CST.