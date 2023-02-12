Niagara wins at home against RIT

Niagara won the home game against RIT 4-1 on Saturday.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Shane Ott . Josef Mysak and Max Ruoho assisted.

The Tigers tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Elijah Gonsalves scored, assisted by Tyler Mahan and Aiden Hansen-Bukata .

The Purple Eagles took the lead, after only 29 seconds into the second period when Jason Pineo scored, assisted by Casey Carreau and Olivier Gauthier .

Olivier Gauthier increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jason Pineo and Josef Mysak.

Glebs Prohorenkovs increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Casey Carreau and Josef Mysak.

Coming up:

The Purple Eagles plays Holy Cross away on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. The Tigers will face Bentley at home on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST.