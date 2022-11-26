Niagara wins against Colgate in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, Niagara's home game against Colgate ran into overtime on Saturday. Niagara snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.

Niagara's Shane Ott scored the game-winning goal.

The Purple Eagles first took the lead early in the second period, with a goal from Casey Carreau, assisted by Josef Mysak and Ryan Naumovski.

Halfway through, the Raiders' Simon Labelle scored a goal, assisted by Nick Anderson and Daniel Panetta, making the score 1-1.

Halfway through, the Purple Eagles made it 2-1 with a goal from Glebs Prohorenkovs.

Raiders' Matt Verboon tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Colton Young and Nick Anderson assisted.

In overtime, it took 1:27 before Shane Ott scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Ryan Cox.

With this win the Purple Eagles has five straight victories.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Purple Eagles faces Army at 6 p.m. CST and the Raiders takes on Dartmouth at home at 6 p.m. CST.