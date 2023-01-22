Niagara secures much-needed win

Niagara has gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 2-1 victory over Air Force, things are looking brighter.

Niagara's Olivier Gauthier scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Purple Eagles took the lead when Josef Mysak scored assisted by Christian Gorscak .

Will Gavin tied it up 1-1 late into the third period, assisted by Brandon Koch and Andrew DeCarlo .

The Purple Eagles took the lead with six seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Olivier Gauthier, assisted by Noah Carlin and Jason Pineo .

Next up:

On Friday, the Falcons will host Army at 6 p.m. CST and the Purple Eagles will host Canisius at 6 p.m. CST.