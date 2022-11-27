Niagara scores twice in the third to beat Colgate

Niagara defeated Colgate 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Niagara pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Niagara's Shane Ott scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Lars Rodne. Ryan Cox and Shane Ott assisted.

The Raiders' Nick Anderson tied the game 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Alex DiPaolo and Ross Mitton.

The Raiders made it 2-1 early into the second period when Ben Raymond scored, assisted by Reid Irwin and Ryan McGuire.

Purple Eagles' Albin Nilsson tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-2. Lucas Bahn and David Posma assisted.

Shane Ott took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Max Ruoho.

After three wins in a row for the Raiders, their winning streak came to an end. The Purple Eagles, however, claimed their fourth consecutive victory.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST.