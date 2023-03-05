Niagara beat Sacred Heart
Niagara won its road game against Sacred Heart on Saturday, ending 4-1.
The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Neil Shea . John Jaworski and Conner Hutchison assisted.
The Purple Eagles' Shane Ott tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Ryan Cox and Jay Ahearn .
The Purple Eagles took the lead early into the second period when Olivier Gauthier found the back of the net.
Ryan Naumovski increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Brandon Stanley and Lars Rodne .
Casey Carreau increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third assisted by Albin Nilsson and Glebs Prohorenkovs .
Next up:
The teams meet again on Sunday at 6 p.m. CST.