Niagara beat Mercyhurst

Niagara won its home game against Mercyhurst on Saturday, ending 5-3.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ryan Cox . Shane Ott and Jay Ahearn assisted.

The Lakers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Rylee St. Onge in the first period, assisted by Carson Briere and Marko Reifenberger .

The Purple Eagles' Shane Ott took the lead late in the first, assisted by Jay Ahearn and Max Ruoho .

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Purple Eagles.

The Purple Eagles increased the lead to 5-3 early in the third period when Shane Ott beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Ryan Cox and Jonathan Ziskie . The 5-3 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

On Friday, the Purple Eagles will host Sacred Heart at 6 p.m. CST and the Lakers will host RIT at 6 p.m. CST.