Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College Atlantic Hockey

Niagara beat Mercyhurst

Niagara won its home game against Mercyhurst on Saturday, ending 5-3.

img_500260584_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 11:16 PM

Niagara won its home game against Mercyhurst on Saturday, ending 5-3.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ryan Cox . Shane Ott and Jay Ahearn assisted.

The Lakers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Rylee St. Onge in the first period, assisted by Carson Briere and Marko Reifenberger .

The Purple Eagles' Shane Ott took the lead late in the first, assisted by Jay Ahearn and Max Ruoho .

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Purple Eagles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Purple Eagles increased the lead to 5-3 early in the third period when Shane Ott beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Ryan Cox and Jonathan Ziskie . The 5-3 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

On Friday, the Purple Eagles will host Sacred Heart at 6 p.m. CST and the Lakers will host RIT at 6 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next