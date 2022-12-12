Mercyhurst's winning run ended after game against Army

Mercyhurst's run of five straight wins ended at home against Army. Saturday's game finished 3-2 in overtime.

Army's John Keranen scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Lakers took the lead when Mickey Burns scored assisted by Keanan Stewart and Joseph Maziarz .

The Black Knights tied the score 1-1, after only 30 seconds into the third period when John Keranen beat the goalie, assisted by Max Itagaki.

The Black Knights took the lead within the first minute when Reese Farrell scored.

Kyler Head tied the game 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Eric Esposito and Steven Agriogianis . With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:28 before John Keranen scored the game-winner for the road team.

Coming up:

The Black Knights plays against Providence on Sunday at 6 p.m. CST. The Lakers will face Sacred Heart on Thursday at 1 p.m. CST.