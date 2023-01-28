Mercyhurst wins 4-3 at home against Bentley Falcons
Mercyhurst broke a tie game, winning 4-3 at home over the Bentley Falcons on Friday.
Mercyhurst's Paul Maust scored the game-winning goal.
The visiting Falcons took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Seth Bernard-Docker . Nicholas Niemo assisted.
The Lakers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Kyler Head in the middle of the first, assisted by Eric Esposito .
The Lakers' Tommy Bannister took the lead halfway through the first, assisted by Paul Maust.
The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Lakers.
Coming up:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. CST.