Mercyhurst victorious against American International

Mercyhurst defeated American International 4-1 on Friday.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Paul Maust . Dustin Geregach assisted.

The Lakers' Gueorgui Feduolov increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Steven Agriogianis and Eric Esposito .

Alexander Malinowski scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Luis Lindner .

The Lakers increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Eric Esposito found the back of the net, assisted by Gueorgui Feduolov and Steven Agriogianis.

Keanan Stewart increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third, assisted by Steven Agriogianis.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. CST.