Mercyhurst secures much-needed win

Mercyhurst has gone through a tough spell with a run of six straight defeats. But after a 7-3 victory over Army, things are looking brighter.

The visiting Lakers opened strong, early in the game with Mickey Burns scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Eric Esposito .

The Lakers' Eric Esposito increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Dustin Geregach .

The Black Knights narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Anthony Firriolo late in the first, assisted by Max Itagaki and John Keranen.

Three goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

Mickey Burns took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Garrett Dahm .

Eric Esposito increased the lead to 5-3 late in the third assisted by Jonathan Bendorf and Dustin Geregach.

The Lakers increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.25 remaining of the third after a goal from Gueorgui Feduolov , assisted by Eric Esposito and Jonathan Bendorf.

The Lakers increased the lead to 7-3 with 29 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Paul Maust , assisted by Dustin Geregach and Joseph Maziarz .

Coming up:

On Friday, the Black Knights will host the Falcons at 6 p.m. CST and the Lakers will play against the Purple Eagles at 6:05 p.m. CST.