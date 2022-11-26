Mercyhurst continues to win – now has three wins in a row

After a tough period, Mercyhurst gets things going. On Friday, it played Air Force and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Air Force walked away with 5-3.

The hosting Lakers started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Rylee St. Onge scoring in the first period, a goal assisted by Carson Briere.

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Garrett Dahm struck, assisted by Rylee St. Onge and Cade Townend.

The Falcons narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period when Chris Hedden scored, assisted by Mitchell Digby and Clayton Cosentino.

The Lakers' Keanan Stewart increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first period, assisted by Garrett Dahm.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Lakers led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Austin Schwartz narrowed the gap to 4-2 late in the third period.

The Lakers increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.18 remaining of the third after a goal from Steven Agriogianis, assisted by Adrien Bisson.

The Falcons narrowed the gap to 5-3 with 47 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Parker Brown.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. CST.