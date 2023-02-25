Mercyhurst beats in overtime Niagara
The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Mercyhurst come away with the close win over Niagara at home on Friday. The final score was 3-2.
Mercyhurst's Gueorgui Feduolov scored the game-winning goal.
The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Purple Eagles took the lead when Shane Ott scored assisted by Ryan Cox and Jay Ahearn .
Late, Keanan Stewart scored a goal, assisted by Ryan Coughlin and Carson Briere , making the score 1-1.
Eric Esposito took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Garrett Dahm .
Glebs Prohorenkovs tied it up 2-2 three minutes later, assisted by Albin Nilsson . The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 43 seconds before Gueorgui Feduolov scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Dustin Geregach .
Next up:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.